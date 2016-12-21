Two Hamden teens under arrest in burglary

Hamden, Conn. (WTNH)- Two Hamden teenagers are under arrest in connection with a burglary at a home in town.

According to police, on November 29th, the suspects, who are 16 and 17 respectively, got into the house on Quentin Street by forcibly entering a through a side door. Police say the juveniles stole several items including jewelry and electronic equipment. The two teenagers turned themselves in to police on December 19th.

They faces numerous charges, that include burglary in the 3rd degree, larceny in the 3rd degree and 2nd degree criminal mischief. Both will appear in juvenile court in New Haven on January 5th.

