Woman leaves children in vehicle while shoplifting

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck woman has been arrested on various charges after she left children in a vehicle while she shoplifted.

Naugatuck Police have charged 32-year-old Jennifer Sprague with risk of injury to a child, leaving a child under 12 unsupervised, reckless endangerment and larceny: shoplifting.

Police say they were called to Walmart Tuesday afternoon on the report of juveniles left alone in a vehicle. Police located the vehicle with the children and then found Sprague inside the store where they say she had taken items and attempt to return them fraudulently.

Police have not said how many children were in the vehicle or how old they are.

Sprague was arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court Wednesday. She was released on a written promise to appear on January 12, 2017.