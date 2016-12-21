Your National Travel Weather Outlook Through Friday

Much of the country will be fine for travel the next couple of days. The trouble spots are in the Southwestern US and the far upper Midwest Wednesday and Thursday. We will have fairly quiet weather in our area other than some rain/snow showers Thursday and a period of rain midday Saturday. Both systems are not expected to impact local travel.

Here’s a look at the national weather scene midday tomorrow (Thursday). Most of the unsettled weather will be over New Mexico and Arizona. The weather will start improving over Southern California late in the day. Some light snow across central and northern New England too!

Here’s a look at the midday weather map for Friday. The Plains will have some minor rain and snow as all eyes focus on the West Coast with a new storm coming onshore! Stormy from Northern California all the way up through Washington State! High pressure and sunshine here in Connecticut.

Safe travels to all of you! -Gil

 

