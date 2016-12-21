YouTube star says he was kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic

Warning: This video contains language that some may find offensive.

LONDON (WTNH)– A YouTube star says he was escorted off a Delta flight after speaking Arabic to his mother and a friend.

According to The Guardian, 22-year-old Adam Saleh posted multiple videos to his Twitter and Periscope on Wednesday morning, showing him being escorted off a Delta flight by flight attendants. In the video, Saleh says that passengers heard him speaking Arabic and called flight attendants because they felt uncomfortable.

In a tweet Salah writes “we got kicked out of a Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend Slim…”

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

Salah was on flight from London to New York with his friend Slim Albhaher, another YouTube personality, who was also escorted off the flight.

Saleh told The Guardian “Usually before I take off I speak to my mom,” he said. “My mom is 66 years old and she only speaks Arabic, so I was speaking to her in Arabic – it was a 30-second phone call.”

He also told them that after he spoke with Albhaher in Arabic, a woman turned around and told them that they needed to speak English because she was feeling uncomfortable. The male passenger she was traveling with also got involved, before the captain asked to speak with them outside.

In a tweet, Saleh said he had to be rebooked on another flight with a different airline and go through security again.

UPDATE: were now on another flight with a different airline heading to NYC after being checked for 30 minutes. We land 5:50pm in NYC — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

Delta released a statement regarding the incident below:

“Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”