1 killed in Route 8 crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been killed in a crash on Route 8 in Naugatuck.

State police responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on Route 8 southbound at exit 27 in Naugatuck Thursday evening.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 sb x27 Naugatuck closed for car vs ped crash w/serious injuries. Traffic diverting off x27. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 22, 2016

Trooper Kelly Grant tells News 8 one person has died in the crash.

Route 8 is back open.

Also tonight, a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-84 in Danbury and on Crystal Lake Road in Groton.

No additional information was available. Stay with News 8 for updates.