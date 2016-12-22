8 Days of Caring – Hamden Plains Neighborhood Alliance

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– As part of our “8 days of Caring” we’re highlighting the “Hamden Plains Neighborhood Alliance.”

The group is sponsoring eight families from Hamden this holiday season. They are providing turkey dinners and toys.

Earlier this week, they presented the families with those gifts. This is a completely volunteer effort, so that is great to see.

For more information on the great work that “Hamden Plains Neighborhood Alliance” does, go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hamdenplainsna/.

