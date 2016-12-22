80-year-old pedestrian killed in Groton crash

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was killed after hit by a car on Crystal Lake Road in Groton.

Groton police, ambulance and fire were called to a car versus pedestrian accident on Crystal Lake Road, just east of Route 12, Thursday. Police say an 80-year-old man was crossing the street to get his mail when he was hit.

Police say the man, whose identity is not yet being released, was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The driver was taken to the Pequot Health Center.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled and the accident is under investigation.

Also tonight, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 8 in Naugatuck and I-84 in Danbury.

No additional information was available.