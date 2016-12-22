80-year-old pedestrian killed in Groton crash

By Published: Updated:
grotonpolice

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was killed after hit by a car on Crystal Lake Road in Groton.

Groton police, ambulance and fire were called to a car versus pedestrian accident on Crystal Lake Road, just east of Route 12, Thursday. Police say an 80-year-old man was crossing the street to get his mail when he was hit.

Police say the man, whose identity is not yet being released, was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The driver was taken to the Pequot Health Center.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled and the accident is under investigation.

Also tonight, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 8 in Naugatuck and I-84 in Danbury.

No additional information was available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s