Abandoning father charged with killing wife

By Published:
Elmer Gomez-Ruano (Photo: Stamford Police)
Elmer Gomez-Ruano (Photo: Stamford Police)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The father of a six year-old girl who was found abandoned at a bus terminal in New York, has been charged with killing the girl’s mother in Stamford.

32 year-old Elmer Gomez Ruano is charged with killing 24 year-old Dionicia Bautista-Cano. Police found his six year old girl alone at a New York Port Authority bus terminal back in November.

Police found the body of her mother, 24 year-old Dionicia Bautista-Cano in her Stamford home on Courtland Ave. Investigations revealed Bautista-Cano moved to Stamford with her daughter the day before, reuniting with Ruano, her estranged husband. Ruano killed Bautista-Cano during an early morning argument, according to police.

Ruano then took their child on a train to New York City where he abandoned her.

New York officers later arrested Ruano and extradited him Thursday back to Connecticut.

Ruano is being held on 900-thousand dollars bond. The little girl is in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

