Air Force Dad surprises son with homecoming

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A first grader at John Trumbull Primary School in Watertown got a special surprise in front of all his classmates just in time for Christmas.

Landon Deziel has been separated from his father for seven months who is stationed in the Air Force in Germany. Landon’s father being home for Christmas was at the top of the wish list.

Landon’s mother, Laura Deziel said, “We all celebrate our families and I love our John Trumbull family coming together this morning. He always watches the YouTube videos of the homecomings and he always says I wish my dad could do that.”

Landon’s mom said the surprise homecoming took some planning from the school and she is grateful.

Laura Deziel added, “It means everything. He always says all I want for Christmas is my dad.”

Waving American flags students gathered in the gymnasium for a holiday assembly and sing along. Moments later Landon’s father, Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Deziel was able to make his son’s dream come true. It was a tearful homecoming for father and son.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Deziel said, “It was emotional. I had to fight it back.”

This Christmas will be different than the last.

Staff Sgt. Deziel added, “I didn’t get to spend last Christmas with him. I wasn’t able to make it home. It is going to be special.”

Landon and his dad have a lot to catch up on during the next three weeks.

Staff Sgt. Deziel said, “He wants to start playing baseball so hopefully the weather will be nice enough out there and we can go to the field and play.”

Shy and very emotional Landon told News 8 that seeing his dad makes him happy. Santa came through for Landon.

Laura Meka, John Trumbull Primary School Principal said, “I could not be more thrilled and as I told Landon’s teacher, we have to hold it together because it is not about us. This is about reuniting a dad and his little boy.”