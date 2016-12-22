Another suspected Fentanyl drug bust, this time in Hartford

Related Coverage Derby police recover $1.5 million worth of Fentanyl in Route 34 traffic stop



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a rare opportunity to get a look at how law enforcement is working to cut-off the drug trade in the state. News 8 was allowed a few minutes inside a briefing before a Hartford SWAT team went on a bust. Where to enter, what floor to go to, what to do if they encountered a vehicle in the back of the building, all considerations before the team headed out on their assignment.

It happened in the afternoon, near the 100 block of Franklin Avenue. That Hartford SWAT team swarmed an apartment where law enforcement believes the lethal drug Fentanyl was being distributed.

“Today’s operation is an ongoing operation directly tied to Fentanyl and directly tied to some overdose deaths,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley of the Hartford Police Department. “So, it’s obviously something we take very seriously.”

This comes a day after one of the biggest Fentanyl busts in U.S. history happened in the Naugatuck Valley along route 34 in Derby. When a police officer pulled over a tractor-trailer, 55 pounds of Fentanyl was found inside the truck. The driver of that truck, Erick Escalante of Arizona, was arrested and appeared before a federal magistrate last night. Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and is behind opioid crisis in the state.

“Right now, Fentanyl is driving the number of overdose deaths,” said Dr. J. Craig Allen, the Medical Director for Rushford. “Last year, there were nearly 200 overdose deaths caused by Fentanyl. It’s estimated that this year will be well over 400.”

Derby’s Police Chief, Gerald Narowski, tells us that Route 8, as well as Route 34, often serves as the paths for opioids headed to New Haven, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New York because it’s off the main highway.

No matter where it’s discovered, whether it’s Derby or Hartford, police tells us they have to be careful when removing the deadly drug, especially if it gets airborne. It happened in Hartford during a fall raid.

“It’s something that our SWAT team or our Emergency Response Team that make entries on dangerous warrants, it’s something they have to contend with,” said Deputy Chief Foley. “We sent some to the hospital a couple of months ago as they were exposed to Fentanyl and had all the symptoms of it.”