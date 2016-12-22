Atlanta airport expects 4.2 million people during holidays

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s airport is expecting more than 4.2 million passengers during the current holiday period running through Jan. 3.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said in a statement that it projects that passenger traffic for 2016 will eclipse its 101.4-million passenger count for 2015.

The busiest days during this holiday period are expected to be Friday; and also Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

Airport officials say construction work on the airport’s $6 billion improvement project is being minimized to ease traffic concerns.

