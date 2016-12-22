Burn Almost Half a Day’s Worth of Calories in This New Gym Class

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — At Edge Fitness, you can release your inner ninja in BodyCombat — a high energy, martial arts-inspired class.

“During the class we go over a lot of disciplines – karate, tae kwon do, capoeira, kung fu, all of my favorites,” said Tracy Springer, who instructs the class at the Edge Fitness location in Danbury

The hour long class begins with a warm up, but then quickly transitions to fast-moving tracks that get your body moving.

“This class works head to toe — every body part possible, every muscle is working,” Springer explained.

She says BodyCombat is essentially a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout.

“We are hitting peaks of cardio and peaks of strength using your own body weight,” Springer said.

Each move can be tailored to a student’s strength and fitness level.

“You’re always challenging yourself in a BodyCombat class, but you’re also doing it at your own level, being coached by the instructor, to reach that next level,” Springer explained.

But at 68 years old, age doesn’t hold Henrietta Vered, back.

“It increases my stamina,” Vered said. “I’m stronger now. I don’t feel my age. Which I don’t think about it either. I do the most I can.”

“In the course of the last six months I’ve been building muscle and my body is getting a lot more flexible as well,” John Sweeney said.

“It’s very high intensity,” said Jackie Breen. “I’ve lost five pounds so far and as you see I’ve gained muscle.”

And all that hard work pays off. In just one hour class, students can burn up to 740 calories!

“People feel totally unleashed,” Springer said. “[It’s a] confidence booster. It’s very rewarding. You totally feel like you had a great workout when you walk out that door.”

And that’s all the more reason to try BodyCombat for yourself. For more information about Edge Fitness and their new BodyCombat class, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.