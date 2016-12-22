Cruisin’ Connecticut – “Elf The Musical” Stops by the Shubert in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Shubert in New Haven. The movie “Elf” starring Will Farrell, as “Buddy The Elf” has made a name for itself as a musical on Broadway.

The shop is making a special stop at the Shubert before Christmas! Yesterday, Westwoods School of Hamden, brought 640 kids to check out the show that fans are raving about!

The school’s intensive this year is to study the drama and acting of Broadway.

Here’s a synopsis of the show:

Based on the beloved movie, ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Get your tickets at: Shubert.com

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

