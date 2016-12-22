Donald Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Joining White House Team

(ABC)– Donald Trump has named Kellyanne Conway counselor to the president, adding a senior transition team member and his third campaign manager to the incoming West Wing staff.

Conway, who became the first female campaign manager from either major party to steer a winning presidential bid, will continue to advise Trump in the White House and help coordinate Trump administration messaging.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in a statement. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.”

Conway was planning to move her family to Washington from New Jersey. She had been considering whether to help Trump’s efforts from outside the White House, and spoke frequently about building out a political “super-structure” to help amplify his message.

“I want to thank the president-elect for this amazing opportunity,” Conway, who became Trump’s third campaign manager after Corey Lewandowski and Paul Manafort, said in a statement. “A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.”