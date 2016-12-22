Downtown Hartford crews work to repair water main break

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 8-inch water main break had some Market Street businesses shut down as utility crews worked on repairs.

A representative with the Metropolitan District Committee (MDC), Kerry Martin, released a statement just after 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, indicating an 8-inch water main break on Market Street.

Martin says the main was installed in 1964, and shut down Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

Hartford police say the road is open, in spite of the ongoing repairs.

The Community Renewal Team (CRT) and Goodyear Auto Service Center are both affected by the damages.

Originally, MDC anticipated that service would be restored between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. But, Martin explained,

Due to the fact that this is the second water main break in this area, crews are replacing a 40-foot section of the water main, rather than just the short section where the break was. As this work is more extensive than a normal repair, we anticipate the work will be complete between noon and 1 p.m. today.

Martin says that the MDC’s “water wagon” is on-site in the meantime, to provide water for the affected businesses.