Downtown Hartford crews work to repair water main break

By Published: Updated:
water main break generic shutterstock

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 8-inch water main break had some Market Street businesses shut down as utility crews worked on repairs.

A representative with the Metropolitan District Committee (MDC), Kerry Martin, released a statement just after 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, indicating an 8-inch water main break on Market Street.

Martin says the main was installed in 1964, and shut down Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

Hartford police say the road is open, in spite of the ongoing repairs.

The Community Renewal Team (CRT) and Goodyear Auto Service Center are both affected by the damages.

Originally, MDC anticipated that service would be restored between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. But, Martin explained,

Due to the fact that this is the second water main break in this area, crews are replacing a 40-foot section of the water main, rather than just the short section where the break was. As this work is more extensive than a normal repair, we anticipate the work will be complete between noon and 1 p.m. today.

Martin says that the MDC’s “water wagon” is on-site in the meantime, to provide water for the affected businesses.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s