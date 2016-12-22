Food delivery driver assaulted and robbed



ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – A food delivery driver was assaulted and his vehicle stolen in Ansonia Wednesday night.

Ansonia Police say the victim was in the process of making a delivery on Dwight Street at 8:53 p.m. when he was attacked by three men. One of the men had a handgun. The victim suffered head and facial injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The suspects are described as black but the victim could not give a more detail description of any of them. The stolen vehicle is a Black 2009 Honda Accord, 4-door, with New York license plate HBY5939. The suspect are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 203-735-1885.