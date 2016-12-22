Free, easy to use drug de-activation kits to be available throughout Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A major drug maker is making thousands of easy to use drug de-activation kits available, free-of-charge, throughout Connecticut.

It’s being announced Thursday as part of the state’s efforts to combat the misuse of opioids. The kits will be available at hundreds of pharmacies across the state.

Each kit can destroy up to 45 pills by simply adding warm tap water and then throwing the kit in the trash.

It is widely known that excess prescription opioids are contributing to the misuse, abuse and addiction.

Major drug company donating thousands of free drug disposal kits for easy use with left over opiod prescritions — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) December 22, 2016

Available at 600 drug stores statewide — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) December 22, 2016

