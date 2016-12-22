Free, easy to use drug de-activation kits to be available throughout Connecticut

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A major drug maker is making thousands of easy to use drug de-activation kits available, free-of-charge, throughout Connecticut.

It’s being announced Thursday as part of the state’s efforts to combat the misuse of opioids. The kits will be available at hundreds of pharmacies across the state.

Each kit can destroy up to 45 pills by simply adding warm tap water and then throwing the kit in the trash.

It is widely known that excess prescription opioids are contributing to the misuse, abuse and addiction.

