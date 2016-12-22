Girl hides in closet, calls 911 when thieves break into home

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl hid in a closet and called 911 when three would-be robbers broke into her home.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jane Watrel tells local news outlets it was just after 1 p.m. Tuesday when the girl saw an adult and two juveniles break into the home. She hid and called for help.

Watrel says the suspects left in a stolen car, but a deputy spotted them and began following the car. They continued for about four miles before slamming into a flatbed truck. The suspects were taken to a hospital. Their names and conditions haven’t been released.

The girl was not harmed.

The truck driver the suspects’ car hit was treated for minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

