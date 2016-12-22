Groton murder suspect returned to Conn.



GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The man believed to have killed a Groton politician’s son outside of a bar last week has been returned to Connecticut to face charges.

Dante Hughes appeared in New London Superior court with a shaved head.

On December 11, Joey Gingerella was shot while outside of Ryan’s Pub in Groton. Dante Hughes was identified as the suspect in his murder and an arrest warrant was issued.

Two days later, the 30-year-old Hughes was found trying to cross the U.S./Canadian border. He was held by Canadian officials until Tuesday when he was turned over to the United States Marshals Service and held at the Niagara County Jail.

“Basically it was a deportation process,” says Groton Police Deputy Chief Paul Gately. “They determined that they did not want him in Canada based on his activities in the United States.”

On Wednesday, Hughes was presented in court in New York state, waived extradition and was turned over to Groton Town Detectives. He faces charges in the shooting which took the life of a young man who fought addiction and was continuing to fight to help others.

“I hope that this provides a level of comfort for the community and for the family of course knowing that he is back in Connecticut that’s the first step in him facing justice in this case,” says Deputy Chief Gately.

Joey Gingerella’s parents Tammy and Joe de la Cruz left court without comment. Court papers in this case are sealed as the investigation continues.

“The detectives, investigators that worked tirelessly on this investigation have done just a phenomenal job. I’m incredibly proud of their efforts and the work they’ve done in this case,” says Deputy Chief Gately.

Hughes was ordered held on a total $550,000 cash bond. $500,000 was for the murder charge and an additional $50,000 was for an assault charge.

He’s due back in court January 10, 2017.