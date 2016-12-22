Hamden man arrested for stealing items out of cars

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is being charged after he stole several items out of a car on August 25.

Police said Edward Hallett, 20, of 789 Congress Ave. was walking in a neighborhood near Duane Road and was in possession of several items including electronics and credit cards.

Police said they got a call reporting that several people were rummaging through cars.

Police determined that the items were stolen from a motor vehicle on Newhall Street.

Hallett was arrested on December 16 at Meriden Superior Court. He was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Larceny in the 6th Degree.

Hallett, who was detained on a court-ordered $5,000.00 bond, was arraigned later in the day.