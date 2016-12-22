Hamden man arrested for stealing items out of cars

By Published:
- FILE - Hamden Police (WTNH)
- FILE - Hamden Police (WTNH)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is being charged after he stole several items out of a car on August 25.

Police said Edward Hallett, 20, of 789 Congress Ave. was walking in a neighborhood near Duane Road and was in possession of several items including electronics and credit cards.

Police said they got a call reporting that several people were rummaging through cars.

Police determined that the items were stolen from a motor vehicle on Newhall Street.

Hallett was arrested on December 16 at Meriden Superior Court. He was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Larceny in the 6th Degree.

Hallett, who was detained on a court-ordered $5,000.00 bond, was arraigned later in the day.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s