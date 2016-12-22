Hartford police investigating after 3-month-old dies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-month-old baby has died, according to Hartford police.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were called to a home on Wethersfield Avenue for a report of an unresponsive three-month-old.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley says that CPR was provided before the baby was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Officials tried to resuscitate the baby, but could not. Police say the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nothing suspicious was found

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was available.