In the Bender Kitchen: Cauliflower Latkes with Jenn Press Arata

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jenn Press Arata is the author of “Sweet Dreams.” She is a monthly guest of the show and also a food & lifestyle writer, TV personality and founder of That’s SO Jenn, Confessions of a Foodie.

Cauliflower Latkes

Ingredients:

4 cups finely chopped cauliflower

4 eggs

3/4 cup matzah meal

3/4 cup chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup scallion

1 teaspoon parsley

Generous amounts of kosher salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Olive oil for frying

Sriracha or whole grain mustard for dipping

Optional side salad:

Arugula tossed with lemon, olive oil, kosher salt and pepper

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together. Drizzle olive oil in a pan and bring to a sizzle. Add an ice cream scoop or large spoonful worth of mixture to pan. Fit as many as you can. Lower heat to medium. Flip after a few minutes to other side. Fry until both sides are crispy.

Serve with arugula side salad and/or a dipping sauce of sriracha or whole grain mustard.