In the Bender Kitchen: Cauliflower Latkes with Jenn Press Arata

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jenn Press Arata is the author of “Sweet Dreams.” She is a monthly guest of the show and also a food & lifestyle writer, TV personality and founder of That’s SO Jenn, Confessions of a Foodie.
Cauliflower Latkes
Ingredients:
4 cups finely chopped cauliflower
4 eggs
3/4 cup matzah meal
3/4 cup chopped yellow onion
1/4 cup scallion
1 teaspoon parsley
Generous amounts of kosher salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Olive oil for frying
Sriracha or whole grain mustard for dipping
Optional side salad:
Arugula tossed with lemon, olive oil, kosher salt and pepper
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients together. Drizzle olive oil in a pan and bring to a sizzle. Add an ice cream scoop or large spoonful worth of mixture to pan. Fit as many as you can. Lower heat to medium. Flip after a few minutes to other side. Fry until both sides are crispy.
Serve with arugula side salad and/or a dipping sauce of sriracha or whole grain mustard.