In the Bender Kitchen: Cauliflower Latkes with Jenn Press Arata

By Published:
4ae829416fc8485c9e081a50e38a81cd

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jenn Press Arata is the author of “Sweet Dreams.” She is a monthly guest of the show and also a food & lifestyle writer, TV personality and founder of That’s SO Jenn, Confessions of a Foodie.

 

Cauliflower Latkes

 

Ingredients:

4 cups finely chopped cauliflower

4 eggs

3/4 cup matzah meal

3/4 cup chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup scallion

1 teaspoon parsley

Generous amounts of kosher salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Olive oil for frying

Sriracha or whole grain mustard for dipping

Optional side salad:

Arugula tossed with lemon, olive oil, kosher salt and pepper

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together. Drizzle olive oil in a pan and bring to a sizzle. Add an ice cream scoop or large spoonful worth of mixture to pan. Fit as many as you can. Lower heat to medium. Flip after a few minutes to other side. Fry until both sides are crispy.

Serve with arugula side salad and/or a dipping sauce of sriracha or whole grain mustard.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s