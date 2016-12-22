Is Your House Ready for Winter?

As the temperatures outside drop, your heat goes on and your bill goes up. But if you winterize your house, you can lessen your bills and create fewer headaches for yourself when those cold winds and snow storms blow through.

Safely Use Your Fireplace

There’s nothing like a crackling fireplace, but there are ways to keep them energy efficient while also staying safe and warming the house.

Use gas logs . Rather than burn wood logs, which can actually use more energy as it pulls heat up the chimney rather than into your house. Replace them with gas logs. Another alternative to fireplaces are vent-free systems, which can keep your room cozy and warm in an energy efficient way.

Get your chimney cleaned. If you do use wood in your fireplace, call a chimney sweeper prior to using it. They can clean out creosote build up, as soot and creosote can create dangerous fire hazards.

Winterize Your Windows

One of the biggest causes of air leakage in your home is due to your windows. While all of these tasks can be a bit time consuming, you’ll be thankful you did them when cold breezes stop finding their way into your house.

Clean your windows twice a year , once in the Spring and Fall. Not only will you let more light into your home, this will give you the opportunity to check for any cracks and edges that need to be re-caulked.

Put up storm windows . Interior ones can be installed just during cold weather; they will need to be taken down once you want to open your window again. Alternatively, exterior ones can be permanently installed.

Use weather stripping. This adhesive can close up any cracks during winter, which means that cold air won't be let in and hot air won't escape. For casement (or hinged) windows, as well as sliding windows, use v-stripped weather stripping.

Fix Hidden Leaks and Utilize Insulation

In addition to windows, hidden leaks and gaps can cause cold air to sneak its way in too.

Install outlet or insulation gaskets . Electric outlets don’t contribute that much to air leakage (only about 2%) but every little bit can make a difference to your heating bill.

Check for any holes in your walls, both on the ceiling and in the basement . While holes may be small, and not the size of the local used dozers for sale, they can be a huge source of leakage. They can often be found around vents, pipes and outlets. Use insulating foam sealant to seal any gaps.

Protect your pipes . Foam tubes from hardware stores can be installed around your pipes to keep them from freezing.

Insulate the attic. Heat travels up, so be sure that insulation is properly installed on your top floor or attic.

Other Ways to Keep Your Home Warm and Cozy

Getting your house ready for winter isn’t just about sealing cracks; it’s also about maintenance and making your home feel cozy.

Reverse ceiling fans . Since warm air travels up, reverse the rotation of ceiling fans so they move clockwise. This way it will push warm air down rather than up.

Redecorate the living room . This is more about the coziness factor. Bring your furniture closer to the fireplace, and add decorative and useful blankets around the room.

Clean out gutters . To avoid plants and debris freezing into your gutters, get them cleaned and flushed out before the first frost. This will also provide an opportunity for you to check for any cracks or damage to your gutters or roofline.

Get the furnace checked out. A professional can make sure the furnace belt is working properly, as well as clean out any dust or debris, among other useful maintenance. Additionally, stock up on filters. All of this will ensure you're keeping your furnace energy efficient.

Also consider replacing certain items and appliances around the house when getting ready for winter. For one, think about getting a tank-less water heater, so that your heater isn’t producing hot water that you’re not using.

