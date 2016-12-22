Latest tool in opioid epidemic; free prescription disposal bags



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A major drug company is giving the state thousands of prescription disposal bags in an effort to help fight the opioid epidemic. They’re being made free to anyone that wants one at drug stores state-wide.

It is estimated that nearly 9 million prescriptions are written for Connecticut residents every year. There are only 3-and-a-half million people living here. More than 2-and-a-half million of those prescriptions are for opioid drugs in pill, liquid and patch forms and a lot of that stuff never gets used. In fact, 68 percent of people who get an opioid prescription say they won’t use it all.

That is contributing to the opioid epidemic, which another estimate says will result in about 900 deaths in Connecticut this year.

“One of the ways we can, hopefully, combat some folks from becoming addicted is to get rid of the unused opioid that are resting in people’s houses,” said Governor Malloy at today’s announcement outside the Arrow Pharmacy at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is donating thousands of the simple-to-use prescription disposal bags to the state. You simply put your unused prescriptions into the bag, up to 45 pills, add warm water, seal up the bag and throw it in the trash. A carbon pad inside dissolves pills, patch and liquids making them harmless and biodegradable.

“Prescription drug misuse is one of the nation’s greatest health concerns. Safe drug disposal is critically important in the fight to keep these unused drugs out of the hands of those that shouldn’t have them,” says Mallinckrodt Senior Director of Government Affairs Derek Naten.

Six hundred pharmacies across the state have signed up to distribute the disposal bags for free. The state already has 71 drug disposal drop boxes across the state at local and state police stations.

Any pharmacy that has not received the drug disposal kits or needs more should contact the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division at dcp.drugcontrol@ct.gov or (860)713-6065.