Light rain/ snow showers rolling through Thursday morning

A few snow/rain showers rolling through this morning from around 8AM to NOON. Not expecting any accumulation. After that, clearing for the afternoon and it will be quiet this evening right through the day tomorrow. Saturday there will be some mid-day rain with a few wet snowflakes likely but it won’t accumulate. After that, a little warm up is on the way.

Today: A brief round of light rain/snow showers for the morning-midday from around 8am to noon. Low impact with no accumulation expected. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid 40s.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy with some midday rain. A few wet snowflakes may mix in for inland areas. Low impact for travel with no accumulation expected. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Lots of clouds. Highs in the low 40s for most of the state.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, drying out for the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Passing clouds with highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Watching some rain for the shoreline, could be snow inland. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

