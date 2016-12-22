Man dies from injuries in Southington car crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn (WTNH) – A 41-year-old man has died following a car crash in Southington. According to police, Charles Farr was driving on Main Street late Wednesday evening when his car collided with a utility pole near the intersection of Carter Lane. Farr had been traveling north, when his car left the road and shoulder. Emergency crews transported Farr to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Southington Police are asking anyone with information about the collision or Farr’s activities leading up to the accident to contact the Southington Police Department at (860) 621-0101.

