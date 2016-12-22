Neighbors describe moment explosion rocked New Haven

Related Coverage No injuries in New Haven natural gas explosion



(WTNH) — Jasmine Reyes lives a few doors down from 73 Welton Street, the building that was rocked by an explosion just before noon on Thursday.

“We ran outside to see what was going on. We thought a car hit the house,” said Reyes. “Those two windows are broken completely. When we were inside, my mother-in-law was taking a shower. She says she felt the floor go up and she had to hold on to the window.”

All along Welton Street similar scenes of shattered glass and windows shaken from their frames could be spotted.

“It was loud and it like, it felt like the whole just went up and down,” said Reyes. “We heard it and felt it and we got seriously scared. It gave me anxiety.”

Across the street Joe Dzeda said he was working off-site when he received a frantic phone call from his employees.

“It had blown out one of our windows. They left the building immediately for fear of what else might happen and nobody was able to get near the building until about 15 minutes ago,” said Dzeda.

Three hours after the explosion Dzeda’s building remained empty. Joe was making sure the structure of the building was safe and making plans to replace the window.

Jerry Martinez was working in the building next to the one that exploded at the time of the incident. Martinez also owns a home across the street.

“I feel the explosion, you know, big bang and I just came out of the building. I just, running, went running outside,” said Martinez.

After checking his home for damage Martinez says he’s thankful the situation wasn’t worse.

“Nobody got hurt and that’s the most important thing, that nobody got hurt,” he said.