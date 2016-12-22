Neighbors describe moment explosion rocked New Haven

By Published:
Emergency responders at the scene of a gas leak on Welton Street in New Haven (WTNH / Jason Newton)
Emergency responders at the scene of a gas leak on Welton Street in New Haven (WTNH / Jason Newton)


(WTNH) — Jasmine Reyes lives a few doors down from 73 Welton Street, the building that was rocked by an explosion just before noon on Thursday.

“We ran outside to see what was going on. We thought a car hit the house,” said Reyes. “Those two windows are broken completely. When we were inside, my mother-in-law was taking a shower. She says she felt the floor go up and she had to hold on to the window.”

All along Welton Street similar scenes of shattered glass and windows shaken from their frames could be spotted.

“It was loud and it like, it felt like the whole just went up and down,” said Reyes. “We heard it and felt it and we got seriously scared. It gave me anxiety.”

Across the street Joe Dzeda said he was working off-site when he received a frantic phone call from his employees.

“It had blown out one of our windows. They left the building immediately for fear of what else might happen and nobody was able to get near the building until about 15 minutes ago,” said Dzeda.

Three hours after the explosion Dzeda’s building remained empty. Joe was making sure the structure of the building was safe and making plans to replace the window.

Jerry Martinez was working in the building next to the one that exploded at the time of the incident. Martinez also owns a home across the street.

“I feel the explosion, you know, big bang and I just came out of the building. I just, running, went running outside,” said Martinez.

After checking his home for damage Martinez says he’s thankful the situation wasn’t worse.

“Nobody got hurt and that’s the most important thing, that nobody got hurt,” he said.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s