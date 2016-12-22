No injuries in New Haven natural gas explosion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was hurt after a natural gas feeder line exploded inside of an industrial building on Welton Steet in New Haven late Thursday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., several fire crews responded to the Krevit building, located at 73 Welton Street, That location is part of a heavy industrial area in New Haven close to the Hamden border.

The New Haven Fire Department initially tweeted that crews responded to the building on reports of a hydrogen gas explosion.

Box 1001 73 Welton st. Reported as a hydrogen gas explosion. Eng 10,8,4, squad 1 truck 3 car 33 eu-1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 22, 2016

A city spokesman confirmed to News 8 that the explosion was from a natural gas feeder line into an overhead heating system, and was not a hydrogen gas explosion. There were no injuries reported, but the explosion blew out the entire back wall of the building and blew insulation all over the area.

News 8 has been told that the Krevit company works with chemicals and chemical mixing and that there may be hazardous materials.

Neighbors heard the explosion, and one spoke to News 8 with what they experienced.

I was in the house with my girlfriend and we were getting ready to head out and all of a sudden we hear this big explosion and it shook the whole house and I was scared. It was a really scary moment. We knew the chemical plant was here and the first thing I said was it had to be the chemical plant because the noise came from that area. As soon as I looked out the window, I just see a bunch of scrap metal and everything else just flying all over the place. It got my adrenaline running. The first thing I could do to react is get dressed, go outside and make sure everyone was alright. “

Emergency crews remain on the scene. There is no immediate danger to the public.