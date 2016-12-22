New Haven man gets federal prison in heroin dealing ring

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a New Haven man is headed to federal prison for his role in a heroin distribution ring.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that 44-year-old Victor Rivera was sentenced to almost seven years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin along with related a drug distribution charge.

The charge stems from an investigation involving the FBI and New Haven police into the distribution of heroin in the city. The probe found that Rivera and co-conspirators processed and packaged heroin and distributed the drug through a network of street-level dealers.

Seventeen people were charged as a result of the investigation and have pleaded guilty.

