New Haven Mayor Toni Harp to swear in new fire chief

By Published:
John Alston (left) was introduced as New Haven's new Fire Chief, Thursday, September 29, 2016 (WTNH /Renee Chmiel)
John Alston (left) was introduced as New Haven's new Fire Chief, Thursday, September 29, 2016 (WTNH /Renee Chmiel)

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp will officially swear in the city’s new fire chief.

Chief John Alston will be officially sworn in as the city of New Haven’s fire chief on Thursday during a ceremony at city hall.

Alston has been in the “acting” chief position since early October while he waited for formal approval of his appointment.

He is entering the job with over 30 years of experience as a firefighter and Executive Fire Officer. His most recent position was as a Battalion Chief in New Jersey City.

Mayor Harp originally selected Alston for the chief position due to his expertise in firefighting tactics, fire prevention, and community risk reduction. He is also versed in dealing with hazardous materials and weapons.

The ceremony will be held on the 2nd floor of the Aldermanic Chamber inside New Haven’s city hall, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and the press.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s