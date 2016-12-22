New Haven Mayor Toni Harp to swear in new fire chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp will officially swear in the city’s new fire chief.

Chief John Alston will be officially sworn in as the city of New Haven’s fire chief on Thursday during a ceremony at city hall.

Alston has been in the “acting” chief position since early October while he waited for formal approval of his appointment.

He is entering the job with over 30 years of experience as a firefighter and Executive Fire Officer. His most recent position was as a Battalion Chief in New Jersey City.

Mayor Harp originally selected Alston for the chief position due to his expertise in firefighting tactics, fire prevention, and community risk reduction. He is also versed in dealing with hazardous materials and weapons.

The ceremony will be held on the 2nd floor of the Aldermanic Chamber inside New Haven’s city hall, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and the press.