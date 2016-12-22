North Haven teen praised for rescuing injured woman

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 13-year-old boy is being praised by North Haven police after coming to the rescue of an injured 66-year-old woman.

Police say on Monday, Christian Mercado was riding the bus home from school when he noticed a woman lying on the sidewalk on Quinnipiac Avenue. When the bus stopped, Mercado ran off and ran towards the woman, who was bleeding profusely.

Mercado checked on her and found that she had fallen. The woman had sustained severe lacerations to her nose and forehead.

Police say Mercado also attempted to flag down vehicles but no one stopped. He then called 911 and police and paramedics responded to the scene.

Police say that the responding officers were so impressed with Mercado’s willingness to help a stranger that they purchased him a $250 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods. On Thursday, Mercado was presented with “the token of appreciation” at North Haven Middle School and was thanked for being a hero.