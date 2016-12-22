North Pole Temperatures Expected to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal as Christmas Nears

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file-pool photo, a fisherman drives a boat during Secretary of State John Kerry's tour of the Jakobshavn Glacier and the Ilulissat Icefjord, located near the Arctic Circle in Ilulissat, Greenland. A new federal report says warming at the top of the world went into overdrive, happening twice as fast as the rest of the globe, and extending unnatural heating into fall and winter. In its annual Arctic Report Card, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, tallied record after record of high temperatures, low sea ice, shrinking ice sheets and glaciers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)
FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file-pool photo, a fisherman drives a boat during Secretary of State John Kerry's tour of the Jakobshavn Glacier and the Ilulissat Icefjord, located near the Arctic Circle in Ilulissat, Greenland. A new federal report says warming at the top of the world went into overdrive, happening twice as fast as the rest of the globe, and extending unnatural heating into fall and winter. In its annual Arctic Report Card, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, tallied record after record of high temperatures, low sea ice, shrinking ice sheets and glaciers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)

(ABC)– Santa Claus may want to wear a lighter coat this year.

A major storm near Iceland is producing 45 foot waves that will push mild air into the Arctic region, causing temperatures to reach 32 degrees, according to ABC News meteorologists.

Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, says the warming may be part of an “unsettling trend” for the Arctic region, one they suggest is “being rapidly reshaped by climate change.”

Last month, ABC News wrote about the Arctic Resilience Report, a study suggesting that the northernmost polar region characterized by cold winters and vast sheets of white ice is “undergoing rapid, sometimes turbulent change beyond anything previously experienced.”

The study, produced by an intergovernmental forum of eight member countries that include the U.S., Canada and Russia called the Arctic Council, stressed that changes in the Arctic have “global implications.” Those effects include feedback loops, a phenomenon that could lead to the rapid acceleration of ice melt and, in turn, raise global temperatures and contribute to sea-level rise.

Throughout 2016, rising temperatures around the world, most notably in the Arctic, have played a prominent role in the news.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), an intergovernmental U.N. agency, sounded the alarm about climate change by suggesting that the years from 2011 to 2015 had been the the hottest five-year period on record.

The WMO also expects 2016 to shatter all single-year temperature records in terms of warmth, when all is said and done.

As a protective measure for Arctic-area seas in the U.S., President Obama enacted an expansive, permanent ban on oil and gas leasing in several Arctic and Atlantic Ocean areas earlier this week.

He designated a large portion of the U.S. Chukchi Sea and the vast majority of the U.S. Beaufort Sea as permanently off-limits to drilling leases, saying the risks far outweigh any possible, distant-future benefits.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s