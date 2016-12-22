Police: Stolen gun used in attempted shooting in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danielson man faces a list of charges, including attempted manslaughter, after police say he tried to shoot someone with a stolen gun in Putnam.

State police say 34-year-old Kenneth Griggs threatened a woman and pointed a gun at her head around 12:30 Thursday morning. When a man intervened, police say Griggs pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire.

According to authorities, the man wrestled the gun from Griggs. They say Griggs then tried to hide behind a sleeping woman before running. Officers found him walking in the road.

Police say the gun Griggs had was stolen from Thompson in 2012.

The Providence Pike man is being held on $100,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday.