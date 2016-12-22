Prepare yourself to have company traveling this weekend

In this July 12, 2016, photo, Delta Air Lines employee Helen Evans places an RFID-enabled baggage tag on a passenger's checked bag at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, Md. Delta Air Lines is rolling out new technology to better track bags throughout its system. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/CNN) Travel is stressful alone, but this time of year, it can be even worse. Time is money so we are stretching your dollar with help getting to your destination on time. If you’re not organized this time of year it can lead to more stress and not to mention added costs which is why we’ve got your back to help.

Brace for crowds at the airport and traffic on the streets. AAA expects more than 103 million Americans to travel between December 23rd and January 2nd. That’s the most on record. You can thank rising salaries and low gas prices.

No matter if you drive, fly or ride for the holidays, leave early and budget more time especially if you have to go through security. Prepare for the TSA. If you’re not a frequent flier, go to the TSA website to learn what you can and can’t take on the plane. More people means more lines.

Use your smartphone to download your airline’s app. That way you can get your boarding pass on your phone and skip the ticket counter. App’s will also update you on any delays.

Simple tips to minimize  stress while you travel. If there’s ever a time to take travel tips seriously it’s now.  AAA expects more people will travel for the holidays this year than any other year on record.

 

