Seven police canines graduate with help from 10-year-old girl

WTNH.com Staff Published:
canine-graduation

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some pomp and circumstance at the Connecticut State Police Academy in Meriden Thursday.

Seven canines graduated after going through the 15-week training course. But training these dogs comes at a cost.

A 10-year-old girl wanted to help so she started her own bake sale and raised $120. Her veterinarian then matched that same amount. All of it was then donated to state police.

“I’ve always wanted to help animals and make a difference and I’ve been wanting to do something like this and make my own business for a while,” said Janina Howard, Hebron.

“Whether it be from finding missing people, locating bad guys, to locating physical evidence at a crime, they are invaluable. That’s why we train them,” said Sgt. Michael Alogna, State Police.

The dogs that graduated Thursday will now go to various departments across the state, including Waterbury, Guilford and Middletown. As well as two state police barracks.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s