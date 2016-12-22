Seven police canines graduate with help from 10-year-old girl

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some pomp and circumstance at the Connecticut State Police Academy in Meriden Thursday.

Seven canines graduated after going through the 15-week training course. But training these dogs comes at a cost.

A 10-year-old girl wanted to help so she started her own bake sale and raised $120. Her veterinarian then matched that same amount. All of it was then donated to state police.

“I’ve always wanted to help animals and make a difference and I’ve been wanting to do something like this and make my own business for a while,” said Janina Howard, Hebron.

“Whether it be from finding missing people, locating bad guys, to locating physical evidence at a crime, they are invaluable. That’s why we train them,” said Sgt. Michael Alogna, State Police.

The dogs that graduated Thursday will now go to various departments across the state, including Waterbury, Guilford and Middletown. As well as two state police barracks.