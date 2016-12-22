Stage 8: Taylor Barton Pedro ‘n’ Pip

Related Coverage Stage 8 Presents: Music Lantern Student Musicians

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pedro ‘n’ Pip blends a children’s picture book with a unique embedded music score that offers children a fun and eco-conscious story about a 10-year old girl, Pip, and Pedro, an octopus she meets while scuba diving in the Gulf after the Exxon oil spill.

Inspired by Barton’s time on tour with Bob Dylan, the musical components of the book is interactive and educational.

Taylor Barton learned her trade in the presence of musical royalty. Her husband, guitarist GE Smith, put the young songwriter backstage with musical legends like Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Jerry Garcia, and thus, her first song was conceived in the back of Dylan’s tour bus. Born in Baltimore, Maryland she learned to meld urban grit with soulful art. She is ethereal, dark, and complex.

She has released eight critically acclaimed CD’s, and won 10 ASCAP Awards. She was ‘an Official selection’ for the Mill Valley Film Festival for her film, 50 Watt Fuse and she released a wild, raucous novel called Hotheaded Saints. All her work is available on iTunes.

