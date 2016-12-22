State leader opposes push for high-speed track through historic Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is holding a public meeting on derailing the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) proposal to reroute Amtrak through Old Lyme.

“I am going to fight with every ounce of energy and power to stop this half-baked, hare-brained proposal,” Blumenthal said. “Make no mistake: it can and must be stopped.”

The FRA argues that the track needs upgrades, faster and more reliable rail service.

But Blumenthal says it shouldn’t come at the expense of people living in the historic old town.

The public hearing is set for Thursday, December 22 at noon in Old Lyme.