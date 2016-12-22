State leader opposes push for high-speed track through historic Old Lyme

By Published: Updated:
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. Federal railroad regulators endorsed an ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years by shoring up crumbling infrastructure, running more trains and building new tracks that would allow speeds of up to 220 mph on a stretch of the Washington-Boston route. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. Federal railroad regulators endorsed an ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years by shoring up crumbling infrastructure, running more trains and building new tracks that would allow speeds of up to 220 mph on a stretch of the Washington-Boston route. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is holding a public meeting on derailing the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) proposal to reroute Amtrak through Old Lyme.

“I am going to fight with every ounce of energy and power to stop this half-baked, hare-brained proposal,” Blumenthal said. “Make no mistake: it can and must be stopped.”

The FRA argues that the track needs upgrades, faster and more reliable rail service.

But Blumenthal says it shouldn’t come at the expense of people living in the historic old town.

The public hearing is set for Thursday, December 22 at noon in Old Lyme.

Related Posts