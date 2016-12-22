State police launch more patrols for the holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are launching more patrols as more people hit the roads for the holidays. It’s all an effort to keep things safe on the highways.

Police are ramping up DUI patrols for the holidays and it starts Thursday. They’ll be out in full force with extra DUI patrols.

State police will be looking for impaired drivers. They will have roving DUI patrols on Interstate 91 and Route 15 in the North Haven area and interstate 691 in Meriden and on Route 8 in the Shelton area.

Spot-checks will also happen on I-91 in the city of New Haven Friday night. Police will also look for other things like hazardous moving violations, using cell phones and not wearing seat belts.

Authorities say DUI crashes spike over the holidays and their goal is to keep everyone safe on the roadways.

We know police increased DUI patrols during Thanksgiving weekend. How successful was it?

Connecticut state police arrested over 50 people for DUI and issued nearly 900 speeding tickets.

