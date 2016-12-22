Teens donate toys to younger students

WTNH.com Staff Published:
12-22-presents


NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven high schoolers delivered toys to students at an elementary school Thursday.

Students from the Engineering and Science University Magnet School spent the last few months collecting gifts for their toy drive, then wrapping them. Thursday, they brought more than 300 gifts to students at the Quinnipiac Magnet School.

All of those toys had a theme and purpose other than just being fun.

“Most of the gifts we gave are STEM toys and I hope that with these toys, they take the inspiration of going into science, technology, engineering and math later on,” said ESUMS Senior Isaac Faustino.

This is the third year the high schoolers have been bringing STEM toys to the younger ones.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s