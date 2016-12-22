Teens donate toys to younger students



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven high schoolers delivered toys to students at an elementary school Thursday.

Students from the Engineering and Science University Magnet School spent the last few months collecting gifts for their toy drive, then wrapping them. Thursday, they brought more than 300 gifts to students at the Quinnipiac Magnet School.

All of those toys had a theme and purpose other than just being fun.

“Most of the gifts we gave are STEM toys and I hope that with these toys, they take the inspiration of going into science, technology, engineering and math later on,” said ESUMS Senior Isaac Faustino.

This is the third year the high schoolers have been bringing STEM toys to the younger ones.