Thompson Chocolate in the business of selling smiles



MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Step aside, Willy Wonka. A chocolate company in Meriden is making some tasty treats.

Thompson Chocolate has been around for nearly 140 years and they aren’t letting up anytime soon.

Thompson Chocolate was founded by William Thompson in 1879 and they’ve been located in Meriden all those years. They like to say they’re actually in the business of selling smiles because everyone smiles when they bite into a delicious piece of chocolate!

“We do three basic things here. We mold chocolate into various shapes and seasonal novelty items, we foil the chocolate and then we package them for sale,” said Bob Lis, COO.

Thompson Chocolate is nationwide, but their best kept secret is the company store, located right next to their factory.

“Sometimes we have three or four generations of customers coming back to the store talking about how their grandparents brought them here for their chocolate needs,” said Michael Besso, VP, Marketing and Business Development.

All natural, no artificial ingredients and made with love by the same people who have been doing it for many, many years. That’s how Thompson Chocolate does it!



If you have an idea for someone we should talk with for ‘Working for Connecticut,’ send us an email or Facebook message, and watch News 8 every Thursday for more stories on the people who are working to make Connecticut a great place to live.