Trumbull man arrested for assault after police standoff

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Trumbull man will appear in front of a judge on Thursday after a standoff with police following a domestic incident.

Police were called to Hurd Road late Wednesday night for 31-year-old Eric Dunn for assaulting his wife just before 1:00 a.m.

His wife called police and said she was assaulted by Dunn. She had left the house on foot with one of her children.

Trumbull’s emergency response team was activated when police saw a 2-year-old remained inside the home. Dunn caused a stand off with police for several hours. He was later arrested and charged with assault.

Several firearms were also recovered from the house. Dunn is being held on $100,000.

