Two arrests made after LEGOS stolen from Hamden home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man and woman were arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stealing LEGOS that were delivered to a Hamden home.

Police say at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of suspicious activity in the area of London Drive after a concerned citizen saw an individual take a delivered package from a residence.

Police located the individual shortly after and he was identified as 43-year-old Jack Humphrey, of Hamden. Humphrey was a passenger inside of a motor vehicle that was being driven by 43-year-old Lisa Zielinkski, also of Hamden.

Police say officers seized three boxes of LEGOS from inside that car and that an investigation revealed that those LEGOS had been stolen from the London Drive residence.

It was discovered that Humphrey also had walked onto a front porch on Daniel Road, which had several packages recently delivered. He then fled into Zielinkski’s vehicle after a neighbor yelled at him, according to police.

Humphrey was arrested and charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and simple trespass. He is detained on $1,000 bond. Zielinkski was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and is also detained on $1,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court January 4th.