Two firefighters hurt in Stratford fire

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two firefighters were hurt after responding to a house fire in Stratford Wednesday night.

The fire marshal says that at around 10:16 p.m. the homeowner reported that a fire broke out at their home at 472 Huntington Road. The occupants were not hurt but two firefighters did suffer injuries. The fire marshal says one firefighter was burned and that both were transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire was under control after about an hour but Huntington Road was closed until around 3 a.m.

The house was damaged and now four residents are displaced. Two cats also died in that fire.

There is no insight into the cause of the fire at this time and the incident remains under investigation.