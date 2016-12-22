Veterans receive Medals of Gratitude



WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was an emotional day in West Haven for ten Connecticut veterans of the Korean War.

They received the Medal of Gratitude. The medal is a thank you from the Korean Ambassador for helping restore ad preserve freedom and democracy.

“Sometimes they say Korea is the forgotten war, but most people don’t forget it who have been in it,” said Bob Zettergren, Korean War Veteran.

The medals are made from recycled barbed wire that lined the demilitarized zone dividing North and South Korea.