‘Whatever’ claims title as most annoying word in US poll

Associated Press logo By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — A poll has found that the most annoying word or phrase used in casual conversation in America is “whatever.”

The Marist College poll released Wednesday indicates the word irritates 38 percent of Americans.

The pollsters offered up five options for most annoying word or phrase: “Whatever,” ”No offense, but,” ”Ya know, right,” ”I can’t even” and “huge.”

“No offense, but” is second with 20 percent. In third place is, “You know, right,” which is irksome to 14 percent of people, tied with “I can’t even.” ”Huge” grates on the nerves of 8 percent.

“Whatever” is losing some steam, though. Last year it topped the list at 43 percent.

Age matters. Among Americans under 30, “I can’t even” takes top honors.

The Dec. 1-9 survey of 1,005 adults has a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s