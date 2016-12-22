Where You’ll Have to go to See Snow

So everyone hopes for a white Christmas, but nobody wants to see snow falling when they’re driving down the road right? Well unless you live in the northwest hills of Connecticut, you likely won’t be seeing any natural snow falling to the ground before Christmas. The northern part of the state could briefly see a mix on Saturday morning before changing over to rain…here’s what I mean:

This is a very scene heading into the winter, and there is even snow still on the ground up in Litchfield County, so do you need to fly if you want to see snow on the ground? Guess you really don’t. Also it’s important to mention that most of the ski areas are open in Connecticut this weekend. I’ll let you know which ones you can get to this weekend in an update tomorrow so stay tuned for that! Beyond Connecticut, the best shot for lots of snow (both falling from the sky and on the ground) is out in the Western US. Over a foot of new snow is expected in North Dakota…yikes!

Here is the latest snow pack in the country for your reference: