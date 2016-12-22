Where You’ll Have to go to See Snow

By Published:
winter

So everyone hopes for a white Christmas, but nobody wants to see snow falling when they’re driving down the road right?  Well unless you live in the northwest hills of Connecticut, you likely won’t be seeing any natural snow falling to the ground before Christmas. The northern part of the state could briefly see a mix on Saturday morning before changing over to rain…here’s what I mean:

winter1 Where Youll Have to go to See Snow

This is a very scene heading into the winter, and there is even snow still on the ground up in Litchfield County, so do you need to fly if you want to see snow on the ground? Guess you really don’t.  Also it’s important to mention that most of the ski areas are open in Connecticut this weekend. I’ll let you know which ones you can get to this weekend in an update tomorrow so stay tuned for that!  Beyond Connecticut, the best shot for lots of snow (both falling from the sky and on the ground) is out in the Western US. Over a foot of new snow is expected in North Dakota…yikes!

Here is the latest snow pack in the country for your reference:

nsm depth 2016122205 national 1 Where Youll Have to go to See Snow

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s