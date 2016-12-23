1 person injured in New Haven school bus crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a school bus on Exchange Street Friday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 126 Exchange Street on a report of a crash involving a school bus. Upon arrival, police discovered that a car had rear-ended a small wheel-chair equipped school bus.

According to New Haven police, the crash was a minor collision, and there was one student on the bus. Neither the student, the bus driver, nor the bus driver’s aid were hurt in the crash. A parent came to the scene to pick-up the child, New Haven school officials told News 8.

The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for an evaluation. The driver is ‘doing fine’, according to New Haven police.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed. Police are conducting their investigation.

