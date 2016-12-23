19 baggies of crack/cocaine found in man’s car

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One male was arrested for being in possession of marijuana and 19 baggies of crack/cocaine.

Police said they pulled over Julio Niola, 22, of 123 Sunchine Circle in Bridgeport, on Schoolhouse Road near I-95 for a moving violation on December 22. That’s when police found substances in the car.

Police said further investigation showed Niola had a suspended license.

Niola is being charged with operating under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance. Niola is set to appear in court on January 17.