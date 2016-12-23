8 Days of Caring – Salvation Army Bell Ringers

(WTNH) — News 8’s “8 Days of Caring” highlights some of the non-profit organizations in Connecticut who are helping the less fortunate this holiday season, including one of the most recognizable groups, and sounds, that you hear about at this time of year… The Salvation Army Bell Ringers.

Salvation Army Bell Ringers are an institution dating back over 125 years. The famous red kettles can be found all around the world, where folks drop in their donations. All of the money goes to the Salvation Army, who help folks who are needy all around the world.

From last October through this September, the Salvation Army says it saw 12,000 new people, and that was just in the state of Connecticut. The 2016 bell ringing runs through Saturday, Christmas Eve.

If you’re interested in helping the Salvation Army, their website contains a list of ways you can get involved.