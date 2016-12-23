After fire, JCC of Greater New Haven school up and running



WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — On December 5th, a fire devastated the Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge. The JCC had to find new spaces for all of their programs including their Yeladim daycare and school.

Looking at the Yeladim students today, you would never know that three weeks ago they had to evacuate their daycare and kindergarten classrooms. Three weeks ago an accidental fire broke out in the men’s sauna and it destroyed the whole first floor of the building.

“The week before that we had had two procedures,” said Lynn Bullard, the Yeladim School Director. “We did two fire drills just because it was protocol. So we were ready and we evacuated to the first security point.”

The building was immediately closed for repairs. So the school found a new home at Congregation B’Nai Jacob.

“The JCC, the greater portion of it, came to help us pack and clean and move and assemble things,” said Elizabeth Dibattista. a Yeladim Pre-K Teacher. “We had parents come in that donated their time we’ve even had parents give us money to replace some of the things.”

Within 4 days of the fire, classes were up and running under a new roof.

“It was heartwarming,” said Bullard. “It really was.”

Congregation B’Nai Jacob donated items too. Now 70 kids, ages 3 months through 5 years old are back to learning and playing.

“B’Nai Jacob has been wonderful to us,” said Dibattista. “They opened up their building. They have lovely classrooms. We have space and light and a playground.”

As they get ready for Hannukah’s festival of lights, they recognize their own miracle and take their cues from the kids.

“Hanukkah is the festival of lights and really the children are like the lights of our lives,” said Dibattista. “They have continued to shine brightly and I think they have really set an example for us. Coming in here happy, joyful, not sad at all and they’ve really kind of set the tone for a bright future for us and at the JCC as well.”

Many of the JCC’s programs have reopened in other places. Their temporary fitness center is set to open on 4 Research Drive in Woodbridge on January 2nd.

To find out more about the temporary locations for JCC programs click here.